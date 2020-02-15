Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 533
These boots are made for walking or rather swimming
This made me smile..... While in the mall today I saw these. Still in a wheelchair but enjoyed the outing.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
533
photos
117
followers
155
following
146% complete
View this month »
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G570F
Taken
15th February 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boots
,
sharks
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a fun shot and they are really cute.
February 16th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
They are funny. Nice comp.
February 16th, 2020
katy
ace
They would make me sjmile too. I have been gone more than here lately. Why are you in a wheel chair?
February 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close