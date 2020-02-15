Previous
Next
These boots are made for walking or rather swimming by sdutoit
Photo 533

These boots are made for walking or rather swimming

This made me smile..... While in the mall today I saw these. Still in a wheelchair but enjoyed the outing.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a fun shot and they are really cute.
February 16th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
They are funny. Nice comp.
February 16th, 2020  
katy ace
They would make me sjmile too. I have been gone more than here lately. Why are you in a wheel chair?
February 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise