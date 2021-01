I wonder why...

This was the last birthday present I gave my son on 13 4 2008 before he passed away in June 2008.

Never in use but I kept it.

When looking at it I just wondered why...

1 There is two glasses with the number 6 on it (Second number 6 glass extra did not fit in the tray)

2 There is number 1-3, 6-8 and 11-12,and 14-15. Why was the other numbers left out?