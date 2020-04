Drive-By Shooting

Our lockdown is quite restrictive. No getting out for walks or exercise etc. Just allowed to nearest supermarket and technically not supposed to take any detours. I went out to the butcher down by the harbour this morning, and just took a very small detour to be able to drive along the wharf from the far end to the butcher at the near end, to be able to drive by and shoot this pile of buoys and fishing nets.



I noticed the trawlers are out so they are clearly not locked down.