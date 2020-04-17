Sign up
Another Drive-by shooting from tomorrow.
No photos today. Was up until midnight Wednesday night and Thursday night completing work, so all I wanted Friday night after I sent my work in, was an early night in bed!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
