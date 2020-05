Going back to another time

Some days one just feels a little "iffy", so I thought I would look back at what I was doing on this day when my world was still normal. It was the end of 2016 when my Dad died, and then almost exactly a year later at the end of 2017 my mother died, and then just over a year later at the beginning of 2019 Don died - so it just seemed like a good plan to look at this day in 2016