Derelict Jetty again

I have kind of decided this will be my subject for a project I have been thinking about for ages - same subject through the seasons. It is actually a criminal offence for me to have been here today but I doubt Uncle Cyril is a member of 365. It was announced last night that beaches and parks are banned again due to covid (the govt's logic escapes me entirely) but habit took me down to the river again this morning with my mask but without further thought until someone mentioned it!