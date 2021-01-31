Sign up
Photo 1555
Anna
Met up with an old friend again today whom I haven't seen for well over a decade. She needed to find a good home for Anna, whom she loved very much, but she needs to move on from a toxic relationship in which Anna is a link, so I have adopted Anna.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1555
photos
37
followers
13
following
426% complete
View this month »
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
