Anna by seacreature
Photo 1555

Anna

Met up with an old friend again today whom I haven't seen for well over a decade. She needed to find a good home for Anna, whom she loved very much, but she needs to move on from a toxic relationship in which Anna is a link, so I have adopted Anna.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

