Photo 1578
Cocomelon
I put the television on for a short while this morning. Madison is totally fascinated by Cocomelon and wouldn't take her eyes of the tv. I don't believe in letting my grandchild be entertained by television so she doesn't get much viewing time.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
