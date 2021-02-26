Previous
Cocomelon by seacreature
Cocomelon

I put the television on for a short while this morning. Madison is totally fascinated by Cocomelon and wouldn't take her eyes of the tv. I don't believe in letting my grandchild be entertained by television so she doesn't get much viewing time.
