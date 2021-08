It's raining today

Isn't it amazing how rain and dew makes much better water droplets than me standing there spraying with water, or sprinkling with a hosepipe. Would appear my tap water is not the same as rainwater (too many chemicals?). This is a handheld shot because the wind was blowing the honeysuckle around all over the place, and no way a tripod can follow it like handheld. Took a few tries to get a droplet in focus before it blew off / fell off