Previous
Next
Misty by seacreature
Photo 1912

Misty

A lovely cool, misty morning to walk the dogs. I tried to make the marina look a bit different from the hundred other shots I have by getting into a shrub but unfortunately the shrub was just too dense (and wet)
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I think it is gorgeous Desi, love the fog and all those masts with the partial framing. I would have removed those odd leaves on the left though ;-)
March 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise