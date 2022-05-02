Sign up
Photo 1949
Be ...
Lost
on a painted sky
where the clouds are hung
for the poet's eye
You may find him...
Couldn't help singing along with Neil Diamond in my head while I stood river mouth looking back to the almost deserted fishing harbour after sunset this evening
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Desi
Annie-Sue
ace
very calm and peaceful
May 2nd, 2022
