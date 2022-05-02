Previous
Be ... by seacreature
Photo 1949

Be ...

Lost
on a painted sky
where the clouds are hung
for the poet's eye
You may find him...

Couldn't help singing along with Neil Diamond in my head while I stood river mouth looking back to the almost deserted fishing harbour after sunset this evening
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Annie-Sue ace
very calm and peaceful
May 2nd, 2022  
