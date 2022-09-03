Daisy

My camera has been largely ignored lately, as has my garden. But now I have fulfilled my contractual obligation to give the purchaser of my apartment occupation rights on 1st September. For the first time in a while I had a really good sleep last night - no tossing and turning thinking of all the things I had to do . I just slept for about 11 hours. And today I treated myself to the luxury of doing almost nothing! Now I need to start getting back to normal, walking dogs etc. And then start sorting out all the stuff from the apartment that is piled at my home to be sold, donated, or given away