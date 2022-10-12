Little Princess

It was "Grandparent's and Special People's Day" at school this morning. The little ones had dress up day and could choose a character from Toy Story or Cinderella. So Maddy was Cinderella when she became a Princess. So disappointed in myself - am so out of practice at using my flash that even though I had it pointing up at the ceiling I still managed to get bad shadows on the wall. I think I ought to discipline myself to take photos of objects, or my china dolls or the head that got packed away so that next time I come to Jo'burg I can capture better photos of my own little special person!