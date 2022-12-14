Previous
Next
And Down The Other Side by seacreature
Photo 2144

And Down The Other Side

After driving over the top of Du Toit's Kloof Pass in dense cloud with very limited visibility, about half way down the other side I drove out of the cloud and was almost blinded by bright sunlight and blue skies.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise