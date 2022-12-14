Sign up
Photo 2144
And Down The Other Side
After driving over the top of Du Toit's Kloof Pass in dense cloud with very limited visibility, about half way down the other side I drove out of the cloud and was almost blinded by bright sunlight and blue skies.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2145
photos
39
followers
14
following
587% complete
View this month »
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th December 2022 6:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
365 Project
