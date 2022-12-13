The Tunnel - Du Toit's Kloof Pass

I was convincing myself I should go through the tunnel today instead of over the Pass because the mountains were barely visible in all the low cloud, and after all the toll fee for the tunnel is only R45 so well worth it in terms of the time it saves in a journey, and the distance saved. But somehow when it came to making the final choice a few kilometers before the tunnel, there's a part of me that just loves mountains and mountain passes and I couldn't help myself ... I turned off the N1 and took the alternate route. About a third of the way up the Pass I took one of the safe pull off places and took this shot of the entrance to the tunnel looking over the treetops. I walked down the road a bit to get a shot and a man in a pickup truck zoomed past me, then suddenly put his hazards on and stopped and reversed back down to ask if I was okay. Isn't that just amazing that a complete stranger would do that. It really made my day. Immediately after this I drove up into very dense cloud with little visibility until part way down the other side, but although it was kind of a wasted trip as I didn't get the views I normally would, I felt happy and uplifted the rest of the day.