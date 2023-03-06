Previous
A walk with the dogs by seacreature
Photo 2211

A walk with the dogs

Early morning for me usually means a walk with my dogs. For these fishermen on this day, it is the start of a new day getting ready to go out to sea.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
