Photo 2211
A walk with the dogs
Early morning for me usually means a walk with my dogs. For these fishermen on this day, it is the start of a new day getting ready to go out to sea.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Views
6
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th March 2023 7:37am
