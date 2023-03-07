Previous
Another walk with the dogs by seacreature
Another walk with the dogs

This time it is early evening - about another 40minutes to sunset. I really struggled with exposure but wanted to try and capture the rays created by the sun behind the very dense cloud cover causing the scene to be almost dark, but yet the area where the sun is behind the clouds is way over exposed. I also struggled with composition. When I saw this lady with her cellphone I wanted her in my pic, but having the dogs with me means I am not nimble while I drag them away from their smells so I just had time to grab this one shot before she moved away. I would have preferred if I had been able to move more to the left, thus placing her more on the right of the scene instead of slap bang in the centre.
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
