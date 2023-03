Stormy

We have had a huge thunderstorm here this afternoon. Poor little Charlie is beside himself with terror trying to hide between my legs every time I move. I watched the colour developing in the sky but there was no way I could leave the dogs on their own in the house while I went down to the river for some shots, and besides the colour drained so quickly I doubt I would even have managed to get my car out of the garage. So I just grabbed a few shots of the clouds from my front lawn