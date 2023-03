Charlie - Looking for seals...

There has to be a seal in there somewhere. I just know it. And if you allow me to gaze into the water long enough I will find it.



Today Max and Charlie were particularly convinced there had to be seals. After the storm yesterday afternoon and last night, a great deal of kelp has been washed up river on the incoming tide and the two dogs were totally fascinated by all the kelp floating in the water, caught around the poles of the jetties.