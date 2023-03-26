Previous
Loadshedding by seacreature
Photo 2229

Loadshedding

We have had reduced blackouts for the past few days, but tonight I am without power again. Fortunately I have some lamps and torches, and I have gas to boil water for a nice cup of coffee before I start getting ready for bed
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

