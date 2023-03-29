Previous
Oh what a beautiful morning by seacreature
Photo 2232

Oh what a beautiful morning

Not a breath of wind and a pleasant temperature while I was out walking the dogs, but a few hours later I had changed into a long sleeve t-shirt and then added a jacket on top of that. It was like Winter suddenly started blowing in on an icy wind
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
