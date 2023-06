Early each morning just as the sun is rising

I love the play of light and shadow on my bedroom walls as the sun rises - so much so that once I am ready to get into bed at night I open the blinds so that I won't miss seeing this in the mornings! So this morning I decided to snap out of my creative rut and try and snap it with my cellphone. Perhaps I will work on improving it over the next few mornings if I get myself ready in time to still get Maddy ready to take her to school.