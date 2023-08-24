Before sunrise - wide angle

After a very early to bed night last night (tired after my Cape Town trip and hospital) I was awake early this morning so decided to brave the cold and dark loadshedding and get dressed in torchlight to go out walking with the doglets. Even though it was dark when I dressed, by the time I had rushed the dogs to the waters edge, I was still too late for the magical colours higher up in the sky earlier and felt really frustrated being limited to wide angle with acres of space above the colourful area of the sky.