Afternoon

This morning the dogs just had a short walk "around the block" because I was all dressed up in decent shoes and clothes to go out to the West Coast Fossil Park for breakfast with a bunch of other West Coast fossils. I joined a "meet and greet group" of retired or older folk to get out once a month and meet other people as I realised I was becoming a hermit since Don died. I am comfortable with my own company and "our friends" don't really seem to be "my friends" any longer now that I am on my own. We are friendly if we bump into each other in the supermarket, but I am no longer included in gatherings like we used to be. So the dogs and my longer walk down the river only happened this afternoon just before I gave the doglets their dinner.