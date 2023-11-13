Sign up
Photo 2432
I see you
A little male "mossie" peeks around the side of the bird feeder in my garden where he has been snacking on a selection of wild bird seed
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th November 2023 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ian George
ace
Great capture of this little bird.
November 14th, 2023
