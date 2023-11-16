Sign up
Photo 2435
There were more blossoms open this morning, but this time 3 little blossoms on one stalk instead of 1 bigger blossom. The perfume is amazing - one can smell it from quite far as sweet yet gentle, so I am somewhat in love with this rose!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Ian George
ace
I can understand your feelings, three beautiful blooms.
November 16th, 2023
