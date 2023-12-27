Previous
A Swinging Good Time by seacreature
Photo 2462

A Swinging Good Time

Maddy seems to have suddenly picked up the technique of how to swing without an adult pushing her in a "safe" toddler swing. She seems to be growing up so fast and keeps assuring me "I a big girl now"
