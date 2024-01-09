Sign up
Photo 2474
Sunset
A lovely sunset from my back yard. Unfortunately loadshedding prevents me from getting my car out the garage to go to the river for a shot. And I am just a little nervous about walking home alone to an empty and black out house in the dark...
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
