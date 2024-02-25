Previous
Sunday Morning by seacreature
Sunday Morning

It is great when the morning is cool enough to walk the dogs a little later than usual on Sunday mornings, because then we meet up with loads of other dogs going for their walks - and my boys absolutely love socialising
Desi

