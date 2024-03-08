One of the surfing beaches at Elandsbaai

Not ideal for family fun, we discovered. The surfers beach near our accommodation was a long walk through the dunes and sand to get to it, and the little beach with the rock pools we had discovered the previous day was under water with the high tide, so we tried this beach where we could park the car close. But the sea was very rough with a strong back wash. Fun for Maddy until I fell over with a big rogue wave. Although her mother was holding her tight, and although I came up laughing, Maddy got a huge fright and didn't want to go into the sea any longer.