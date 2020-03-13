Previous
Red-Winged Black Bird by seattlite
Red-Winged Black Bird

This shot was taken at Green Lake a few days ago. These birds are difficult too photograph because their movements are so fast. Have a great day and take care.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Monique ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2020  
