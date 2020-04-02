Sign up
Photo 2122
April 2020
This shot was taken at Lowman Beach Park yesterday which was the first day of April 2020. The swing set and tennis court is taped off. However, no one can tape off this lovely, peaceful, soothing view. Take care. Stay safe. Blessings to all.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2128
photos
206
followers
222
following
581% complete
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
Simply Amanda
Love those quirky trees. Almost Seussical.
April 2nd, 2020
