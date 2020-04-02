Previous
April 2020 by seattlite
Photo 2122

April 2020

This shot was taken at Lowman Beach Park yesterday which was the first day of April 2020. The swing set and tennis court is taped off. However, no one can tape off this lovely, peaceful, soothing view. Take care. Stay safe. Blessings to all.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Simply Amanda
Love those quirky trees. Almost Seussical.
April 2nd, 2020  
