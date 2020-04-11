Sign up
Photo 2131
Deserted
This shot was taken yesterday in the late afternoon at Lincoln Park. It represents the prelude to the closures of all parks and beaches over the Easter weekend in Seattle.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Sally Ings
ace
Serene scene.
April 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
such a wonderful peaceful scene.
April 11th, 2020
