Deserted by seattlite
Photo 2131

Deserted

This shot was taken yesterday in the late afternoon at Lincoln Park. It represents the prelude to the closures of all parks and beaches over the Easter weekend in Seattle.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Serene scene.
April 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
such a wonderful peaceful scene.
April 11th, 2020  
