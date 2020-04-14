Previous
Blue Bell by seattlite
Photo 2134

Blue Bell

Spring wouldn't be complete without a blue bell shot. Have a great day!
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautiful :)
April 14th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty lighting and details.
April 14th, 2020  
