Previous
Next
Photo 2136
Behind The Fence
These three tulips are growing behind by neighbor's front yard fence so I took this quick shot a couple of days ago. Enjoy your day!
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a pretty shot and I like the lighting and colors.
April 16th, 2020
Diana
They look lovely in the sunlight.
April 16th, 2020
Simply Amanda
All lit up and stunningly colored.
April 16th, 2020
