Photo 2150
The Lady and The Pigeon Chitchatting
This lady was a character. I took several candid shots of her and the pigeon. On the last shot, she saw me and gave me a big smile.Have a great Thursday.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kaylynn
I love these candid shots and that backdrop certainly helps. Wow
April 30th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
She was probably so lonely that she started talking to the pigeon :(. Glad she gave you a smile!
April 30th, 2020
