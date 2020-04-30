Previous
The Lady and The Pigeon Chitchatting by seattlite
The Lady and The Pigeon Chitchatting

This lady was a character. I took several candid shots of her and the pigeon. On the last shot, she saw me and gave me a big smile.Have a great Thursday.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kaylynn
I love these candid shots and that backdrop certainly helps. Wow
Jennie B. ace
She was probably so lonely that she started talking to the pigeon :(. Glad she gave you a smile!
