Photo 2236
Beach Walkers
The beach walkers were a bonus for this shot that was taken a couple of weeks ago from Lincoln Park's lower trail. Have a great week end.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2242
photos
206
followers
218
following
612% complete
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice cloudscape.
July 25th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Pretty shot. I like the added bonus, too.
July 25th, 2020
