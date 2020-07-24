Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2235
Sunflower #3
A third capture of the sunflowers that are planted a few blocks from my home. This sunflower bloom was slightly hidden behind other growth but enough of the petals showed for an okay capture. Thanks for stopping by.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2241
photos
206
followers
217
following
612% complete
View this month »
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Monique
ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2020
Lil H
ace
Nice!
July 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close