Previous
Next
Sunflower #3 by seattlite
Photo 2235

Sunflower #3

A third capture of the sunflowers that are planted a few blocks from my home. This sunflower bloom was slightly hidden behind other growth but enough of the petals showed for an okay capture. Thanks for stopping by.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monique ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2020  
Lil H ace
Nice!
July 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise