Female Mallard by seattlite
Female Mallard

This mallard capture was taken a couple of weeks ago at Green Lake. Have a great Thursday!
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
ChristineL ace
Wonderfully clear shot.
July 23rd, 2020  
