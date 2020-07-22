Previous
Blue Heron by seattlite
Blue Heron

A blue heron was walking in the shallow-shoreline water of Puget Sound on Alki Beach when this shot was taken a couple of weeks ago. Enjoy your day.
22nd July 2020

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is beautiful. Excellent capture.
July 22nd, 2020  
Fisher Family
A lovely clear and detailed shot and very nicely composed.

Ian
July 22nd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 22nd, 2020  
