Previous
Next
Dragonfly by seattlite
Photo 2258

Dragonfly

This shot was taken last month at Green Lake. Enjoy your Sunday.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous close up
August 16th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific close up capture.
August 16th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Love the angle of this shot. Well done.
August 16th, 2020  
Fisher Family
Excellent detail, an interesting and unusual pov - fav!

Ian
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise