Robin On A Chain Link Fence by seattlite
Robin On A Chain Link Fence

A quick capture of an American Robin perched on a chain link fence in my neighborhood. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great day.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 22nd, 2020  
Lis Lapthorn
Great shot
December 22nd, 2020  
Kate
Appealing composition
December 22nd, 2020  
