Photo 2386
Robin On A Chain Link Fence
A quick capture of an American Robin perched on a chain link fence in my neighborhood. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great day.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2392
photos
203
followers
211
following
653% complete
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 22nd, 2020
Lis Lapthorn
Great shot
December 22nd, 2020
Kate
ace
Appealing composition
December 22nd, 2020
