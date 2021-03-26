Previous
Glow by seattlite
Glow

Bright sunshine added a glow to these blooms. This shot was taken earlier this month. Enjoy your day.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful- fav
March 26th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
How divine
March 26th, 2021  
