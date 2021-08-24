Previous
Endless Beauty by seattlite
Endless Beauty

Endless beauty from God is all around you. This shot was taken earlier this month at Lincoln Park.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful cloudscape
August 24th, 2021  
Wylie ace
lovely blues and sky
August 24th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning sky !
August 24th, 2021  
