Photo 2695
High-key Eagle
The original shot had poor exposure, light so edits were needed for this shot. Editing is not my thing. However, once in awhile when time permits I try my hand at editing :). Have a great day.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2701
photos
198
followers
201
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lis Lapthorn
Such a magnificent keen eyed observer.
November 28th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture and I love how he is silhouetted against the gray sky.
November 28th, 2021
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great capture and edits
November 28th, 2021
