Female Mallard by seattlite
Female Mallard

One of Green Lake's many ducks was standing on the shoreline in great light that showed off her perfect feather details.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A lovely detailed shot of this female mallard!

Ian
February 4th, 2022  
