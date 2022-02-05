Previous
Mud Puddle Reflections by seattlite
Mud Puddle Reflections

Seattle has plenty of mud puddles to photograph. Here is one mud puddle shot that was taken a week or so ago near Lincoln Park. Have a great weekend.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely reflection
February 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
THat is so clear for a mud puddle.
February 5th, 2022  
