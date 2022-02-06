Sign up
Photo 2765
Starling
Last week while walking around the Alki neighborhood, I spotted a few starlings and took this quick shot. Enjoy your day.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
6
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2771
photos
198
followers
200
following
757% complete
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good timing on this and great details.
February 6th, 2022
FBailey
ace
So sharp!
February 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beauty with it's gorgeous colours.
February 6th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab capture
February 6th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely colourful shot of this attractive starling.
Ian
February 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sharp - great detail !
February 6th, 2022
Ian