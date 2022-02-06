Previous
Next
Starling by seattlite
Photo 2765

Starling

Last week while walking around the Alki neighborhood, I spotted a few starlings and took this quick shot. Enjoy your day.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good timing on this and great details.
February 6th, 2022  
FBailey ace
So sharp!
February 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beauty with it's gorgeous colours.
February 6th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
February 6th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely colourful shot of this attractive starling.

Ian
February 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sharp - great detail !
February 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise