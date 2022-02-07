Previous
Work In Progress... by seattlite
Photo 2766

Work In Progress...

Lowman Park and Beach (just down the street from my home) are being redone. The seawall was demolished and the tennis court removed. This is a shot of a pulley system used to hoist heavy materials. Hopefully, the redo will be completed this spring.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
