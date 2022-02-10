Previous
Late Afternoon Reflections by seattlite
Photo 2769

Late Afternoon Reflections

A late afternoon photo taken yesterday at Constellation Park on Beach Drive. Enjoy your day.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Gorgeous and so serene...fav.
February 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful colour tones and light ! fav
February 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2022  
