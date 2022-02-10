Sign up
Photo 2769
Late Afternoon Reflections
A late afternoon photo taken yesterday at Constellation Park on Beach Drive. Enjoy your day.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
CC Folk
ace
Gorgeous and so serene...fav.
February 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful colour tones and light ! fav
February 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2022
